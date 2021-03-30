Spotted: Whimsical Easter decor from Wooden Haven

As mascots of the Easter season, bunnies are a must to make Easter decor truly complete. We all know that version of the Easter Bunny: the one that has been popularized as a fluffy, white rabbit, possibly clad in a pastel jacket with a bow tie. But during the Easter season, it could be said that any bunny is an Easter Bunny. Festive enough for the Easter season but neutral enough to stay year-round, these whimsical statues from Wooden Haven Furniture Co. would be an eye-catching statement piece for anyone with an affinity for rabbits.

