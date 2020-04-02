Easter baskets on demand at local stores

In the midst of the all the COVID-19 chaos, we were shocked to realize that Easter is indeed only a little more than a week away. The afternoon we would have spent shopping for goodies to fill Easter baskets passed in a daze, as each day seems to run together from the socially distanced bounds of our own homes. However, all hope is not lost. Local stores are stepping up to the plate by offering ready-to-go baskets that don’t even require you to get out of your car. Talk about a quarantine win.

“Under the circumstances of this time, you can call and tell us ‘boy’ or ‘girl’ and the amount you would like to spend,” explains Katie Shoriak, owner of Victoria’s Toy Station, of the highly personalized baskets the store puts out, which include monogramming, sibling sets and even special wrapping. “You will be able to drive up and we will bring it to your car.”

To help ease the stress of last-minute, long-distance shopping, we rounded up a few stores that are equipped to make Easter Bunny dreams come true on a tight schedule. Tap the posts for purchasing information:

Victoria’s Toy Station’s Easter offerings are online this year. If parents want to choose each individual basket item, they can do so here. Shoriak suggests combining books and toys with some of the store’s bunny-themed sweet treats. Or, parents can simply call the store and let the team there do the rest. Also, don’t forget to add a custom monogrammed lining for your child’s basket. Too cute to pass up.

While Giggles’ storefront is closed, shopping is available by calling the store or scrolling through Instagram. Giggles also offers “gift valet,” in which gift buyers simply give the child’s age and the desired price range and the store will help create the perfect gift. The store is offering shipping or curbside pickup.

Oh Baby! recently launched a new, shoppable website just in time for Easter. In addition to a selection of Easter outfits, toys and other goodies, the store is celebrating it’s digital presence with 20% off sitewide with the code “SALE20.” Plus Oh Baby! now offers shipping.

In addition to a selection of toys, outfits and treats perfect for Easter basket stuffing–and all available for curbside pickup or shipping–Lulu & Bean has these adorable “Easter Bunny food” eggs ideal for starting a new tradition this year. Click here to shop via the store’s social media.

We love these toys, but Olly-Olly also has plenty of options for older and younger kids–we have our eyes on the unicorn beach ball. Shopping is available online here, through social media here, or by setting up a FaceTime call with the store’s team. Curbside pickup and shipping are available for all the store’s bunny-approved gifts.

We can’t get over this adorable purse! The Keeping Room has all of its Easter offerings up online here. We suggest topping your baskets off with these gift tags.

We can’t think of a better investment than books, especially with more days spent inside. The Queen Bee has curbside pickup for its Easter gifts on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Easter items can be found on the store’s Instagram story or by calling the team at 225-924-3530.

Top off a basket with these bright touches from Paper ‘N Things, which offers items for bunny lovers old and young. Call the store at 225-924-7725 for a virtual shopping trip and get the items with curbside pickup.