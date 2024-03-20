Easter Basket goodies for every bunny | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Good Friday is a week from tomorrow, which means Peter Cottontail will be hopping down the bunny trail in no time. Whether your family does baskets for everyone or just the kids, we’ve found gifts that will work for just about anyone on your list. From Belgian chocolate tulips to Easter Bunny earrings and more, fill your baskets with goodies from local Baton Rouge retailers this year and support small businesses.

Scroll over the image below to get the details on each item.