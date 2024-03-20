Easter Basket goodies for every bunny

|
By
-

Good Friday is a week from tomorrow, which means Peter Cottontail will be hopping down the bunny trail in no time. Whether your family does baskets for everyone or just the kids, we’ve found gifts that will work for just about anyone on your list. From Belgian chocolate tulips to Easter Bunny earrings and more, fill your baskets with goodies from local Baton Rouge retailers this year and support small businesses.

Scroll over the image below to get the details on each item.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

How St. Patrick’s Day Krewes...

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of local St. Patrick's Day

Once Upon a Time: The...

Hours of work went into bringing to life the fairytale-inspired

Shop Quiz! with fine consignment...

Meet the brain behind Bloomingdeals, a new fine consignment shop for home furnishings, art and

Brandon Saho is working to...

Motivated to destigmatize conversations around mental health, Saho knew he would need to make the

Networking group Stripes Social is...

Founded by three women, this new organization aims to bring LSU grads together to create

TRENDING STORIES