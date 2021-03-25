Check out these Easter Bunny-approved items from local shops for filling festive baskets

With Easter Sunday falling a bit early this year, the time has come to start thinking about that yearly visit from the Easter Bunny. Almost like a mini Christmas—spring-themed, of course—Easter can require a bit of brainstorming and planning if you are looking to craft the perfect Easter basket. There are countless different ways to customize them, so to provide a bit on inspiration, we rounded up some of our favorite basket fillers from local stores.

Let’s be honest, every Easter season requires a new Easter egg keepsake. With a variety of pastel colors, you can’t go wrong nesting one of these in a basket.

We love a basket filler that is fun as well as practical. These customizable crayon boxes can be used for years to come.

These fun and festive lollipops are sure to be a hit among all ages (and are almost too pretty to eat!)

How cute are these Easter character tins? Bonus: they come filled with mini chocolate chip cookies.

When in doubt, always go for a sugary sweet. Even in moderation, these little bites pack a punch.

These bags can be customized any way with a variety of fun patches. Not to mention, the colors would look amazing in an Easter basket.

It doesn’t get much cuter than these cupcakes decorated with pastels, bunnies and carrots.

Who doesn’t love a good surprise element? These eggs crack open to reveal two mystery toys.

Last but not least, no Easter basket should be complete without festive decorated sugar cookies.