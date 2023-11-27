Give a dog a home for the holidays with Companion Animal Alliance’s new foster program | By Ryn Lakvold -

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s time to gather up all the gifts before the stores get crazy. Before we know it, Christmas parties will be in full swing with a White Elephant or Secret Santa at each one. Because the season can get so busy, it’s easy to only focus on giving gifts to our friends and family, but what about giving back to the community?

Companion Animal Alliance is hosting a “Home for the Holidays” campaign allowing animal lovers to foster dogs over Christmas break, so you can bring happiness into your home while helping the organization in return. With almost 100 dogs entering the shelter in the past 50 days, the CAA team wants these pups to experience some holiday cheer at home. You and your family can have a puppy to play with all winter vacation, without the long-term commitment.

For more information about CAA’s “Home for the Holidays” campaign, click here.