Diploma-worthy ways to honor graduates

Even though COVID-19 has halted big celebrations, it hasn’t stopped people from finding ways to recognize the ones they love most, especially their seniors. From senior shoutouts to virtual graduation parties and even con-grads billboards, people have been thinking outside of the box and we’re loving it.

Times like this have reminded everyone that you don’t need huge parties and events to make a day feel special. And while soon-to-be graduates never expected their senior year to end this way, it doesn’t mean their hard work will go uncelebrated.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite ways local seniors have been honored, and what you can do for the graduate in your life:

Senior portrait signs:

OK, we absolutely love what the parents in Jefferson Place – Bocage did for their seniors. What an awesome way to make all of the neighborhood seniors feel recognized from the comfort of their car or house.

Drive-bys:

There’s nothing better than having your friends, family, and loved ones celebrate a huge milestone with you, even if its from afar. Drive-by parades have become such a fun norm lately, and it definitely had these SJA seniors feeling the love.

View this post on Instagram look out 👏🏻🌟👊🏻 #seniorshoutout #jeanniefreyrhodesphotography A post shared by Jeannie Frey Rhodes (@jfrphotography) on Apr 26, 2020 at 7:18am PDT

Senior shout-outs:

It’s all for the gram, right? Photographers and parents all over Baton Rouge know how to make their seniors feel beautiful and seen, especially on social media. Senior shout-outs are an easy way to let all your followers, near and far, know what your senior is up to.

College cookies:

This cookie is two things: tasty and cute. Ordering cookies inspired by your senior’s future college might not help prevent the freshman 15, but it’s bound to make their day extra sweet.

Class of 2020 yard signs:

Baton Rouge-area high schools are going above and beyond to show their seniors how proud they are. Yard signs like this from Episcopal High School are a fun and cost-effective way to let everyone know that “a senior lives here.”

How are you honoring your seniors? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to tag us in all your senior shout-outs @inregister.