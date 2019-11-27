Deck the halls: Holiday decorating with Fig & Dove’s Colleen Waguespack

Christmas is 28 days away which means it’s officially time (if you haven’t started already) to take stock of your holiday decor. Most attics, closets and basements are crammed full with fake trees, glittery reindeer and singing Santas. Why? Because many people love Christmas decorating as much as the season itself. It’s like an art form or sport, but it can also a tad stressful. So, before you take a million trips to the attic in search of decorations of Christmas past, consider some tips from a seasoned decorating expert Colleen Waguespack, owner of Fig & Dove and Colleen Waguespack Interiors.

“With all of the celebratory aspects of the holidays, I think the must-have decorations are the ones that remind us of the real reason behind the season,” Waguespack says. Yes, we all love Santa and his elves, but sometimes we need a little reminder of what Christmas is truly celebrating.”

Waguespack’s favorite Christmas decoration is a crystal nativity set. “My parents gave us the Mary, Joseph and Jesus set the first year we got married and the wisemen the following year.” Along with the set, her children have a Scandinavian modern creche that includes the star, angels, shepherds and the animals.

Another Christmas décor favorite of hers also ties in the sentimental value of her family.

“I also love the sterling bell ornaments my mom gave each or our sons the year they were born” Waguespack says. “I am all about collecting higher quality timeless decorations that complement your home rather than the more thematic decorations.”

Her outlook toward the sentimental value of decorations plays a role in why she started Fig & Dove, an upscale interior design brand that specializes in high-quality holiday decor. But her brand also keeps it simple. One of her original concepts is “the wreath sash.” Perfect for adding a special touch to a front door, the sash appears holiday-ready without the hassle of giant bows. This simple style with an easy execution has been a popular seller for Waguespack.

She also loves incorporating a tabletop Christmas tree into the scene, which can be found at most grocery stores and local nurseries. “It’s perfect for someone who has downsized, the kids’ personal tree, or someone who is leaving for the holidays but wants to put something festive up for the season,” she says.

Waguespack also embraces a cost-effective route for whimsical decor, using decorations that you wouldn’t mid tossing after a couple of years. For this style, she recommends adding less typically colored ornaments to the clear vases of lanterns and complementing these colors to your wrapping paper and bows. This type of style allows for fun a change-up in your color scheme.

“Though one year you may go for a more sophisticated silver and gold palette, there are lots of really fun papers out there that do not have any of the traditional Christmas colors in them and are a really fun way to change your look,” she says.

But when it comes to decorating using a more sophisticated approach, Waguespack recommends sticking with a timeless, neutral palette. Fig & Dove offers upscale stockings using a coveted Fortuny fabric fabric and personalizes it with a monogram.

“Our monograms are also very sophisticated,” says Waguespack. “They dress up a classic ivory stocking to make them feel like a timeless treasure.”

And that’s what the holidays are all about. While hours of decorating and countless dollars spent on the details can create an eye-catching look, the most important thing is the memories created both during the process and throughout the season. For this reason, Waguespack suggests enlisting help and outsourcing for things like tree delivery and outdoor lighting to avoid unnecessary conflict. It’s all about having fun during the process and establishing traditions that will carry on for years to come.

For more on Waguespack and to shop the entire Fig & Dove holiday line, visit figanddove.com.