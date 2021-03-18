Deadline extended! Submit Weddings issue announcements by March 22

It’s not too late to secure your space in inRegister’s 2021 Weddings issue. The deadline for purchasing wedding announcements, as well as our new engagement and anniversary announcements, has been extended until next Monday, March 22.

Over the past decade, the inRegister Weddings issue has become a Baton Rouge tradition. Newly married couples may purchase one- or two-page wedding announcements that include multiple photos from their special day. For those who have recently become engaged, our new engagement announcements are a perfect way to share your big news with family and friends. And to show us all how it’s done, couples who are celebrating milestone anniversaries can also now be a part of our Weddings issue through our new anniversary announcements.

To purchase a wedding announcement, engagement announcement or anniversary announcement, or for more details, click here.