Photography by Jordan Hefler.

Celebrate big with a Baton Rouge birthday party from dusk to dawn

From local looks to BR venues, here’s how to celebrate special occasions in the Red Stick

Dinner at The Colonel’s Club

Link red dress, $1,595 – From Chatta Box

Bermuda red heels, $38 – From Bella Bella Boutique

EarringsSylist’s own

Drinks at Mother’s Lounge

Celia B “Wonderer” sequin dress, $362

Anne Michelle “Trace” silver heels, $38 – From Bella Bella Boutique

Earrings – Sylist’s own

Staycation at Origin Hotel Baton Rouge

Zimmermann denim fitted blouse, $475

Zimmermann wide-leg jeans, $595 – From Chatta Box

Bamboo “Lasting-55” heels, $36

OMG Blings 18-karat water-resistant earrings and bracelets, $24-$38 each

Urban Expression “Rosalia” bag, $52 – From Bella Bella Boutique

Brunch at Passé All Day Café

Bree V-neck embroidery minidress, $895 – From Chatta Box

Extravagant crystal-drop earrings, $54

Anne Michelle fuchsia shoes, $48 – From Bella Bella Boutique

Final CREDITS

Model
Whitney Presley

Makeup
Katrina Lucovic

Hair
CeKeisha William

Cakes
Eloise Market and Cakery

Balloons
Party Time

Gift boxes
The Keeping Room

This article was originally published in the November 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.

