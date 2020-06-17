Career opportunity: inRegister staff writer

inRegister—an award-winning monthly lifestyle magazine that covers the people, places, style and culture that make the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, region an extraordinary place to live—seeks a full-time community writer to oversee its Community section and to write articles for other sections of the print magazine, as well as to develop and produce original content for the twice-weekly e-newsletter [email protected]

Key responsibilities

Collaborates with the inRegister editorial team to develop story ideas for upcoming issues.

Keeps track of monthly community events and covers the events for the magazine and online product. Attends events, takes pictures, gathers names, etc. Assigns photographers to events that he/she cannot attend.

Produces creative, engaging and relevant content for the magazine as needed. Articles will range from brief items to larger features. Pitches stories for print and web; receives assignments from Editor and Assistant Editor.

Produces, develops, writes and sends the online e-newsletter [email protected] each Tuesday and Thursday. Works with the Editor and Assistant Editor on content selection and editing.

Develops, maintains and expands sources for articles through regular contact with people in the Baton Rouge community.

Proofreads all Community pages of inRegister prior to publication.

Minimum role requirements

B.A. degree in Journalism, English or other relevant field.

Strong writing, organizational and interpersonal skills.

Ability to multitask and produce high-quality content in a deadline-oriented environment.

A commitment to accuracy and the ethical principles that guide excellence in journalism.

A collaborative spirit and the desire to work to high standards.

Experience with WordPress, Adobe InCopy, and DSLR photography is a plus.

Please send cover letter, resume and three writing samples to [email protected]