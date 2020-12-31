Capturing stories through photographs: inRegister’s favorite photos of 2020

While the cliché adage “A picture is worth a thousand words” has been tirelessly overused throughout history, it has proved advantageous to inRegister stories throughout this insular year. To help commemorate the memorable images gracing the pages of inRegister’s monthly issues, we’ve compiled a handful of favorites from stories we love.
Click on the photos below for a closer look:
- The January issue caught up with legendary LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux. Photo courtesy LSU.
- New Orleans meets Baton Rouge in the home of Lauren Perry and Kristopher Novak, which was designed by Rivers Spencer and featured in our July issue. Photo by Paul Costello.
- February's cover feature focused on the rising career of Baton Rouge native and opera singer extraordinaire Lisette Oropesa. Photo by Marty Sohl/Metropolitan Opera.
- Plants took center stage in our food-focused March issue. Photo by Collin Richie.
- An equestrian-themed Thanksgiving feast orchestrated by Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events will be on our minds for years to come. Photo by Sarah Ward Weddings.
- For the third year, local photographers were sent out to document all the local arts events over a 24-hour period. Photo by Collin Richie.
- With weddings changed due to COVID-19, Raimee and Brennan Marque didn't let restrictions steal their joy. Photo by Kristen Soileau.
- The elevated interiors of Arianne Bellizaire's home were the focus of our May issue. Photo by Jessie Preza.
- The outdoor spaces, like this lush getaway that Poppy Brashier calls home, were showcased in our October issue. Photo by Jordan Hefler.
- The interiors of Dom and Ashley Peré, designed by Ty Larkins and featured in our June issue, are informed by their love of travel. Photo by Chad Chenier.
- Twins Kenna and Kacy Maranto were the stars of a styled fashion shoot for our August issue. Photo by Jordan Hefler.
- Newlyweds Mackenzie and Ryan May, whose story was featured in our July issue, shared their socially distanced first dance on a floral-laden dock. Photo by Carolynn Seibert.
- With healthcare workers on the forefront of the pandemic fight this year, we heard the story of palliative care physician Mary Raven. Photo by Jeannie Frey Rhodes.
