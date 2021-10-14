Every dog has his day thanks to the CAA Pet Food Pantry

“Keeping pets with their families is a major pillar of our mission, and we strive to find creative ways of doing so, no matter the family’s particular needs or circumstances,” says Jackson. “The goal of our Pet Food Pantry is to help those East Baton Rouge Parish residents in need of pet food and basic supplies. This is important to our shelter for a variety of reasons, but one major reason is because preventing high intake improves our staff’s ability to care for the lost, abandoned and abused animals, and, ultimately, save more lives.”

So how does it work? EBR Parish residents in need of pet food or other necessities for their cats or dogs can fill out an online request form at caabr.org/foodpantry. Since food and supplies are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, request forms are limited to one per month, though Jackson says she hopes that the pantry program will one day grow to be able to accept every request. Still, donations are always welcome to be dropped off at the shelter’s front desk any day between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., as long as donated food or treats are unopened and not expired.

“So far, we have assisted more than 100 families, some of whom have requested food monthly and heavily rely on this program to care for their pets while temporarily unemployed or facing other economic challenges,” says Jackson. “We have felt very fortunate to assist families in need throughout COVID-19 and plan to continue the program in a post-pandemic world. We believe that the more EBR residents become aware that we accept single bags of pet food, cat litter, kennels, and other basic supplies like collars and leashes, we can ensure that more pets stay with their families, never having to enter the shelter system.”