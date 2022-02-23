CAA’s Alumni Association gives pet parents a chance to connect

A year-old Companion Animal Alliance initiative is helping adoptive pet parents stay connected with their peers while helping further the organization’s mission of helping local animals.

In February 2021, CAA’s executive director Jillian Sergio and former communications director Emily Jackson founded the organization’s Alumni Association to create an enduring sense of community among those who have adopted pets from CAA. For an annual fee of $75, members gain access not just to an extended family of pet parents, but to resources, alumni merchandise and events exclusive to the association, such as the Dog Days of Summer BBQ and Dog Park LSU Tailgate.

“Whether they are walking their dogs through the park, at a pet store, or at one of Baton Rouge’s many pet-friendly restaurants, it’s all too common to hear, ‘I adopted her from CAA,’” says Sergio. “We know our adopters love to share their beloved pets with the world, and we too feel great pride in this community of loving homes we helped create. With the launch of our Alumni Association, we were able to publicly celebrate the bond we once shared with each of these pets and also celebrate the adopters they now call family.”

COVID prevented many Alumni Association events from happening last year, but Sergio looks forward to the remainder of 2022 as a time of togetherness for these animal lovers.

See the furry founding members of the CAA Alumni Association, and find out how you can get involved, on the organization’s website.