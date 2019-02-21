Bridge pose in the beer garden: Unusual places to work out in Baton Rouge

If spicing up your daily walk routine around the LSU lakes is long overdue, we have a few locations in mind that will not only encourage but tempt you to get your sweat on. Local fitness gurus are regularly hosting pop-up classes in unusual places to work out throughout Baton Rouge. From beer gardens to coffee shops, there are more and more locations where you can find your balance with friends under the guidance of fitness pros.

Sip your way into Savasana at Tin Roof Beer Co., which offers free Yoga on Tap classes every Wednesday night from 6 to 7 p.m. The all-level yoga flow is taught by different Yoga Bliss instructors each week who accommodate all ages and skill sets.

For those that would rather drink an espresso than a cold brew while working out, Magpie Café hosts Wednesday community yoga from 6 to 7 p.m., as well as Saturday morning yoga from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pointe-Marie on River Road. For special events, Magpie also often partners with local businesses such as TreadBR and Barre3 to add a needed cardio burst.

Yoga in Baton Rouge isn’t limited to the floor. Stop by Uptown Climbing to test your balance in the air, as its team offers acro-yoga, aerial yoga and aerial silk classes, in addition to special classes for kids. If you aren’t into yoga, the facility also offers rock climbing, of course, as well as a fitness room.

Walk, run, bike or simply drive over to White Star Market on Government Street for complimentary weekend yoga, Orangetheory and barre sessions. This hip food hall also hosts monthly fun runs through Capital Heights for people to come together, stay fit and, most importantly, enjoy Mid City.

For a workout with a view, local gyms like Tread BR and Yoga Bliss are known to occasionally take over the rooftop terrace of the Shaw Center for the Arts and Tsunami. Keep an eye on these two facilities’ social media accounts to learn about upcoming events.

Perkins Rowe has been revving up its social calendar in the last few months, and that has included several fitness focused events. From outdoor spin to barre in the town square, classes are popping up as the summer draws nearer. The next class scheduled is in partnership with the brand-new Don’t Stop Just Geaux workout community. This event is a barre class taught by instructors from Body Sculpt Barre Studio. For more information and to sign up, visit the event page here.

The library isn’t just for sitting quietly anymore. East Baton Rouge Parish Library branches now offer fitness events from walking clubs to yoga classes to meditation workshops. For a complete list of upcoming programs, check out the library’s newsletter here.

On March 23, Yoglates II South is taking over Tiger Stadium’s Stadium Club South for a yoga event turned fundraiser for Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., guests are invited to soak in the purple and gold atmosphere with exercise and even a few refreshments from local restaurants, as well as Mockler Beverage Company. Free skin cancer screenings will also be available to attendees. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

What is your favorite place to work out? Tag us on Instagram at @inRegister to let us know.