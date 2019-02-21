Bridge pose in the beer garden: Unusual places to work out in Baton Rouge
If spicing up your daily walk routine around the LSU lakes is long overdue, we have a few locations in mind that will not only encourage but tempt you to get your sweat on. Local fitness gurus are regularly hosting pop-up classes in unusual places to work out throughout Baton Rouge. From beer gardens to coffee shops, there are more and more locations where you can find your balance with friends under the guidance of fitness pros.
View this post on Instagram
#yogaonthelawn is back!! 🤩 Join Charla tomorrow evening from 6-7pm for a free all level flow class @tinroofbeer 🧘🏻♀️🕉+🍻=🥳 #yoga #yogaontap #beeryoga #lamarathon #yogafun #yogadaily #yogapractice #yogalife #healthylifestyle @sweatbatonrouge @charlaallyn #tinroofbrewery #batonrouge #geauxlocal #geauxdowntownbr #gobr #redstick #225 #idigbr #spreadtheyogalove #feeltheyogahigh #namaste & #beer 🕉🍻
Sip your way into Savasana at Tin Roof Beer Co., which offers free Yoga on Tap classes every Wednesday night from 6 to 7 p.m. The all-level yoga flow is taught by different Yoga Bliss instructors each week who accommodate all ages and skill sets.
View this post on Instagram
Come get your yoga fix with @alisonmcgehee tomorrow at 6pm at Pointe-Marie. Complimentary all-level yoga class every Wednesday in the @pointemariebr Discovery Center. #freeyoga #communityyoga #mindbodyspirit #getmoving #positive vibes #gratitude #healthylifestyle #spreadtheyogalove #namaste
For those that would rather drink an espresso than a cold brew while working out, Magpie Café hosts Wednesday community yoga from 6 to 7 p.m., as well as Saturday morning yoga from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pointe-Marie on River Road. For special events, Magpie also often partners with local businesses such as TreadBR and Barre3 to add a needed cardio burst.
View this post on Instagram
This Saturday we are happy to be hosting three yoga classes for our 1 Year Up Anniversary! Power Up Yoga, Aerial Yoga, and Kids Yoga! These classes are FREE with Day Pass or Membership, limited spots available. First come, first serve so make sure you come early to sign up! (Day Passes will be only $10 this Saturday only). . . . Lululemon Baton Rouge will also be hosting Lululemon Yoga + bouldering 8:00 – 10:00am. You MUST sign up on the Lululemon Baton Rouge event on Facebook to come. (The gym will only be open to those who are registered, not to the general public). . . . 1 Year Up Yoga Schedule: 8:00-10:00am Lululemon Yoga/Bouldering 11:30-12:30 Power Up Yoga 1:00-2:00 Aerial Yoga 2:30-3:30 Kids Yoga
Yoga in Baton Rouge isn’t limited to the floor. Stop by Uptown Climbing to test your balance in the air, as its team offers acro-yoga, aerial yoga and aerial silk classes, in addition to special classes for kids. If you aren’t into yoga, the facility also offers rock climbing, of course, as well as a fitness room.
View this post on Instagram
It’s Wine Down Wednesday, y’all! Head to White Star Market tonight for a free barre class with the ladies of @bodysculptbarremagnolia at 5:30! @moutonbtr will be slinging $5 draft wine all night to get you through this hump day! Community, wine, dinner…sounds good to us! #midcitylove #whitestarmarketbr
Walk, run, bike or simply drive over to White Star Market on Government Street for complimentary weekend yoga, Orangetheory and barre sessions. This hip food hall also hosts monthly fun runs through Capital Heights for people to come together, stay fit and, most importantly, enjoy Mid City.
View this post on Instagram
🧘♀️🤸♂️🌅 @treadbr killing it with a @tsunamibatonrouge #rooftop #sunset session! ✔️ #Geaux give @treadbr a follow to see when their next downtown session is! «——🤸♂️———|| #GeauxDowntownBR ||———🧘♀️——» #repost #treadbr #thetreadlife #jj_louisiana #lovinLouisiana #iDigBR #thatlacommunity #onlylouisiana #goBR #igersLouisiana #igersbatonrouge #igers #instagood #thisismysouth #onlyinLA #LouisianaTravel #GeauxBR #LouisianaProud #225BatonRouge
For a workout with a view, local gyms like Tread BR and Yoga Bliss are known to occasionally take over the rooftop terrace of the Shaw Center for the Arts and Tsunami. Keep an eye on these two facilities’ social media accounts to learn about upcoming events.
Perkins Rowe has been revving up its social calendar in the last few months, and that has included several fitness focused events. From outdoor spin to barre in the town square, classes are popping up as the summer draws nearer. The next class scheduled is in partnership with the brand-new Don’t Stop Just Geaux workout community. This event is a barre class taught by instructors from Body Sculpt Barre Studio. For more information and to sign up, visit the event page here.
View this post on Instagram
It’s #bookfacefriday! #bookface #fitnessjunkie #anythingbutcardio #lucysykes #jopiazza #librariesofinstagram
The library isn’t just for sitting quietly anymore. East Baton Rouge Parish Library branches now offer fitness events from walking clubs to yoga classes to meditation workshops. For a complete list of upcoming programs, check out the library’s newsletter here.
View this post on Instagram
Only Tigers know the difference between going to a game and geauxing to a game. Check out TAF premium seating options in Tiger Stadium and learn how you can be on your way to sitting in Stadium Club South next season! Learn more at the link in our bio. #geauxtaf #BetterAccess #lsufootball
On March 23, Yoglates II South is taking over Tiger Stadium’s Stadium Club South for a yoga event turned fundraiser for Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., guests are invited to soak in the purple and gold atmosphere with exercise and even a few refreshments from local restaurants, as well as Mockler Beverage Company. Free skin cancer screenings will also be available to attendees. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.
What is your favorite place to work out? Tag us on Instagram at @inRegister to let us know.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!