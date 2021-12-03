The perfect readable gifts for recipients of any age, according to a local bookseller

Something you want, something you need. Something to wear, something to read. You may have heard this formula for the perfect assemblage of holiday presents. This year, we’ve got the last one of those covered for you with giftable book recommendations for any age, courtesy of Red Stick Reads co-owner Tere Hyfield. Below, Hyfield shares her thoughts on what makes each of these titles so special:

FOR THE GROWNUP:

Sipping on a Southern Porch

By Patrice Comeaux Ellis

Local artist Patrice Ellis found herself with little opportunity to entertain during the pandemic, so instead she compiled 28 pairings of her favorite cocktail and appetizer recipes that make entertaining not only festive, but easy! Whether it’s a recipe for Bloody Mary and Boudin Cheese Biscuits, or Champagne and Chambord paired with Beignets de Crabe, Sipping on a Southern Porch is entertainment inspiration with a Southern twist. It makes a perfect gift for the holidays, especially as a hostess gift for one of the many holiday celebrations you’ll be attending.

FOR THE TEEN:

The Hill We Climb

By Amanda Gorman

Twenty-three-year-old Amanda Gorman’s powerful and historic poem “The Hill We Climb” was released earlier this year in a special keepsake edition and makes for a great inspirational gift. Amanda is the youngest presidential inauguration poet in U.S. history, and her words remind us of where we come from and what we can achieve together. This beautiful keepsake edition of her moving poem is the ideal gift to put in the hands of someone who perhaps needs a little reminder that, in Amanda’s words, “there is always light.”

FOR THE MIDDLE-GRADE READER:

Amari and the Night Brothers

By B.B. Alston

Amari and the Night Brothers debuted earlier this year, telling the tale of a young girl who suddenly finds herself thrust into a secret organization and a universe full of magic. It is a middle-grade fantasy novel that features incredible world building, all while following the tale of a courageous and clever heroine trying to navigate her way through mysterious settings to find her missing brother. With themes of courage, friendship, determination and inclusivity, Amari and the Night Brothers will be a hit for fans of Harry Potter, Artemis Fowl or Keeper of the Lost Cities.

FOR THE NEW READER:

Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives

By David Pilkey

The newest book in the Cat Kid Comic Club series is a no-brainer gift idea for any young fan of Dog Man, Captain Underpants or InvestiGators. Author and illustrator Dav Pilkey brings back Lil’ Petey, Molly, Flippy and 21 wild baby frogs for another fun and silly adventure that young readers are sure to enjoy and giggle through.

FOR THE LITTLE ONE:

You’re My Little Christmas Cookie

By Nicola Edwards and Natalie Marshall

This board book was just released in October and is the sweetest story to accompany cuddles with your little ones as they share in the holiday cuteness. From the best-selling series You’re My Little…, it features cutouts and raised elements that little hands will love reading and feeling their way through. With its adorable pictures of snowmen, gingerbread cookies and sparkling snowflakes, it’s a holiday treat for the little ones in your life.

See more of Red Stick Reads’ top-shelf picks on the store’s website or visit the shop at 541 S. Eugene St. in Baton Rouge.