Shades of pink and plenty of roses brought this bohemian-inspired baby shower to life

Wooden blocks. Baby doll strollers. Pastel stuffed animals. While they’re nursery staples, of course, these are also the items that pulled together an Angela Marie Events baby shower. You’ll find them adorned with satin ribbons next to the guest book, nestled next to a trio of candles or even acting as a centerpiece, overflowing with flowers.

“Whenever I do a baby shower, I always like to include little things for the mom to keep,” planner Angela DiVincenti Babin explains. “It brings in that baby vibe, and it makes for special keepsakes and additions to the nursery.”

This luncheon shower honoring mom-to-be Anna LaGrange Boudreaux, who was expecting twin girls, was no different. Held at French Market Bistro, the intimate gathering of friends and family utilized plenty of custom details for a bohemian-meets-Southern look that keyed into the gender of the babies as well as Boudreaux’s own style.

“I actually pulled the color scheme from some vintage art that I found,” Babin notes. “Anna loves that bohemian look, and the shades of pink we chose were just perfect.”

Those colors were woven throughout, from the balloon wall complete with a neon sign to the linens and even the roses, which Babin special-ordered from Grace Rose Farm in California.

“The roses were such a special touch,” Babin says. “They look like they were just picked from someone’s garden, and they reminded Jane, Anna’s grandmother, of her mother and their yard.”

Also sourced from California–because where else do you turn in pursuit of a boho look?–were the pressed flower favors by MaeLily Design Studio that were framed by Babin for each guest to take home.

“When you do something intimate like a luncheon, you can spring for all of those extra details,” explains Babin. “And that’s what makes an event memorable for guests and host alike.”

Scroll down to see all the details from the shower, and click the photos for a closer look.

RESOURCES

Design and florals: Angela Marie Events

Venue: French Market Bistro

Cake: Sweet Stirrings

Balloons: Baton Rouge Balloons

Popsicles: Le Doodle

Pressed flowers: MaeLily Design Studio by SP

Signage: Sharon Benton Designs

Linens: Nuage Designs

Rentals: Element

Candle holders: Anthropologie

Roses: Grace Rose Farm

Photographer: Sarah Ward