Blogger Leslie Presnall talks virtual happy hour club and new video series

I’ve been a local-focused blogger for a decade now, and many local business owners ask me how to reach their customers who live right here in our community. This has turned into a full marketing business for me, where I help small businesses with their local and online marketing. I can only take so many one-on-one clients, so this video show was a way for me to share what I know about local marketing and growing a small business with a larger audience. Since I already have a blog at Southern Flair, I wanted a different way to deliver the content. I decided on a video show since video is so big in the online world now. Video isn’t my expertise (yet), but I also want my show to be an example for business owners to challenge themselves and get comfortable with the uncomfortable.

7. What does the series focus on? Why this topic?

The weekly show will focus on growing a LOCAL business. There’s so much information out there about online marketing, but it seems to be geared toward growing an online business and reaching people all over the world. There isn’t a ton of information out there that focuses on brick-and-mortar or local services. We’ll cover social media, email list building and general marketing topics. I’ve learned a big part of running a successful local business is also your time and mind management, so we’ll cover that too.

8. Is the series free or paid?

It’s completely free! The shows are hosted on my website lesliepresnall.com and I email the new episode out each week.

9. What are your hopes for the videos?

My hope is that these videos can help transform local businesses. I want to give them ideas and inspiration on how they can grow and thrive–now, during COVID-19 and on the other side of all this.

10. How do you see the series progressing? How does it tie in with the rest of your online content?