Our August cover story celebrates the stylish honorees of the Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball

For 55 years, the Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball has been celebrating our city’s most fashionable supporters of the American Cancer Society. And for several years since, we at inRegister have been showcasing the event’s honorees, snapping their photos in some of their favorite threads and sharing the connections they have to the disease.

So before you watch them strut the runway at this year’s August 13 extravaganza at the Raising Cane’s River Center, get a glimpse at the 20 people who are raising money and awareness this year, be they plastic surgeons, teachers, Realtors or anything in between. By the end of our feature, you’ll know more about the bonds that bring people together in spite of hardship—and reap some inspiration for your next great ‘fit, to boot.

To see them all, check out our cover story from the August issue of inRegister, available on newsstands now.