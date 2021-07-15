The Best of 225 issue is on print and digital newsstands now

Even after 16 years, the Best of 225 Awards keep growing.

Capital Region residents impressed us this spring with their highest-ever voter turnout. More than 13,000 of you cast 263,410 votes on this year’s ballot at 225batonrouge.com. And it was all in an effort to support our city’s shops, restaurants, bars, events and people.

225’s July edition is dedicated to—and essentially produced by—Baton Rougeans. This year’s 68 winners and runners-up were nominated, championed and chosen by you.

To see which restaurants, bars and eateries took home top honors this year, check out the issue in full at 225batonrouge.com.