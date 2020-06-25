The Best of 225 Awards presentation is going virtual this year

Step aside, Grammy Awards. 225 magazine is taking the stage next Tuesday, June 30, for a virtual presentation of this year’s Best of 225 Awards. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the 225 team will be live from Manship Theatre to announce the readers’ choice in every category from “Best New Restaurant” to “Best Children’s Boutique.” In addition, the event will serve as the kickoff party for the release of the July 2020 issue, which features all the winners and runners-up.

In addition to RSVP-ing for the event here, viewers are invited to bridge the virtual gap by sharing photos of their socially distanced viewing parties with #225virtualhop. One winning photo will be chosen for a feature in 225‘s August issue.

More information about Best of 225 and this year’s event is available here.

Who do you think this year’s winners will be? Let us know in the comments below.