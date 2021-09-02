Baton Rouge coffee shops open after Hurricane Ida, where locals can have a cup, charge phones and use Wi-Fi

JENNIFER TORMO
| FEATURES
Rêve Coffee Lab. Photo by Ariana Allison.

The last thing Louisiana needs right now is a heat advisory—but unfortunately that’s exactly what’s in effect for much of our region.

If you’re in need of a place to cool off, charge your phone or simply take a break, several businesses have started opening up to customers again. Courtesy of our sister magazine 225, here are a few coffee shops open. They’ve linked each business’s social media post detailing their offerings for today, but be sure to double check with the shops to confirm current hours and availability before driving over.

This list was last updated Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 12:30 p.m., so keep checking the original story from the August 31 edition of the 225 Daily newsletter. Know of others they should add to this list? Email tips to [email protected].

Brew Ha-Ha

711 Jefferson Highway, #2A

instagram.com/brewhahabr

CC’s Coffee House

Find list of open locations here

ccscoffee.com

Coffee Call

3132 College Drive

facebook.com/CoffeeCallbr

Coffee Joy

3617 Perkins Road, #1B

coffeejoy.com

French Truck Coffee

2978 Government St.

instagram.com/frenchtruck

La Divina Italian Cafe

3535 Perkins Road, Suite 360

ladivinaitaliancafe.com

Light House Coffee

257 Lee Drive, Suite O

lighthousecoffeebr.com

Magpie Cafe

3205 Perkins Road

instagram.com/magpie_cafe

Rêve Coffee Lab – Baton Rouge

8211 Village Plaza Court, Building 4, Suite 1A

revecoffeeroasters.com

Social Coffee

Inside Chow Yum Phat 2363 Hollydale Ave., which will be open after 3 p.m. today

socialcoffeebr.square.site

The Vintage – Baton Rouge

333 Laurel St.

facebook.com/thevintagebr