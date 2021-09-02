Baton Rouge coffee shops open after Hurricane Ida, where locals can have a cup, charge phones and use Wi-Fi
The last thing Louisiana needs right now is a heat advisory—but unfortunately that’s exactly what’s in effect for much of our region.
If you’re in need of a place to cool off, charge your phone or simply take a break, several businesses have started opening up to customers again. Courtesy of our sister magazine 225, here are a few coffee shops open. They’ve linked each business’s social media post detailing their offerings for today, but be sure to double check with the shops to confirm current hours and availability before driving over.
This list was last updated Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 12:30 p.m., so keep checking the original story from the August 31 edition of the 225 Daily newsletter. Know of others they should add to this list? Email tips to [email protected].
Brew Ha-Ha
711 Jefferson Highway, #2A
CC’s Coffee House
Find list of open locations here
Coffee Call
3132 College Drive
Coffee Joy
3617 Perkins Road, #1B
French Truck Coffee
2978 Government St.
La Divina Italian Cafe
3535 Perkins Road, Suite 360
Light House Coffee
257 Lee Drive, Suite O
Magpie Cafe
3205 Perkins Road
Rêve Coffee Lab – Baton Rouge
8211 Village Plaza Court, Building 4, Suite 1A
Social Coffee
Inside Chow Yum Phat 2363 Hollydale Ave., which will be open after 3 p.m. today
The Vintage – Baton Rouge
333 Laurel St.