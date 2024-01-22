The Baton Rouge Arts Market introduces a new director and new goals in 2024 | By Lilly Chastain -

Get ready for a new kind of art market, Baton Rouge! Lucas Lognion, owner of Brass by Circa 1857, is giving the Baton Rouge Arts Market (BRAM) a makeover in his new role as director. He is working with artists in the area to transform BRAM into a high-spirited event showcasing local talent in the Capital City.

Lognion says visitors should expect unique art, live music and a whole lot of fun. The market will feature local artists, as always, and include an area to showcase works by area high school students and new family-friendly activities, including a crafting table for kids and live music by Zach McLain.

“Baton Rouge has many fine artists who truly showcase the artistic and cultural power Baton Rouge has in Louisiana, and I want to make sure the artists have a market that meets or even exceeds their expectations,” Lognion says. “BRAM will be a market where you can not only find handcrafted goods such as candles and soaps, but a market where designers and collectors can experience and buy Baton Rouge fine art.”

For more than 20 years, the monthly market, which was created by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, has provided local artists and makers a meaningful economic platform to sell their handmade goods to the public. Now, Lognion hopes to take the event to the next level, offering artisans and the community even more.

“While the Arts Market is held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market, I want to make BRAM its own destination—give it its own identity,” says Lognion.

Lognion brings with him to the helm of BRAM years of experience as a facilitator at Live After 5 and Baton Rouge Blues Fest. He looks forward to putting that experience to work by coordinating an arts market as part of the Arts Council’s programming. The first BRAM with Lognion at the helm will be on Saturday, February 3.

BRAM is held on the first Saturday of each month next to the Downtown Farmers Market. Find more information on the Baton Rouge Arts Market here.