Spotted: Bath bombs from Local Leaf Gallery

After our bout with battering rains, assailing winds and power outages (thanks, Ida) from the start of the month, we should all be taking our moments of rest and relaxation very seriously. Come evening time, consider pouring some wine and running a bath—a long, purposeful bath. One filled with beautiful colors, soothing scents and an explosion of glitter so mesmerizing that you don’t even care about scrubbing it out of our tub for days. For these assorted bath bombs from Local Leaf Gallery, it’s all worth it.

Even better, the biodegradable packaging and lack of artificial ingredients means that they can become a staple in our natural self-care routine, no guilt required.

