From the August issue: Atlas & Arrow’s mission in Uganda

Sometimes seeking joy involves remembering what we have to offer. In her quest for a new mindset, Baton Rouge native Jill Holland shifted her gaze to Uganda and discovered her new mission in life.

After meeting Ugandan pastor Grace Kabuye, Holland was inspired to join his mission rescuing, housing and educating children in the small African country. Naming the organization Atlas & Arrow, she now works closely with Kabuye and his school to provide funding and support to allow for the growth of the school and its initiatives throughout the country.

“I have a 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy,” says Holland. “When I look into the eyes of the kids in Uganda, I see mine. These kids live in need every day, and I want people to see that and be moved.”

