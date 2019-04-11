Attire for Hire drive aims to get local women back on their feet

Within the first seven seconds of meeting, someone already has a first impression of who you are. First impressions are everything, and they’re something that everyone deserves a fair shot at. This is the driving force that led Women in Media to partner with Kean’s Fine Dry Cleaning and initiate the annual fundraising event Attire for Hire Clothing Drive.

Attire for Hire donates gently used or new clothing to local women who struggle with financial issues, have a past with mental and physical abuse, or are recovering drug and alcohol addicts to assist them in re-entering the workforce. Finding a job is a difficult task in itself, but when you are rising up from difficult circumstances, it can almost seem impossible without a little help from the community.

Girl power is truly exemplified through events like this. As fellow women, it is crucial to pull together and assist others in achieving their potential. Attire for Hire allows women to come together and lend a helping hand to those in need, thus strengthening not just their lives, but those of the entire community. Canadian poet Atticus wrote, “She was powerful not because she wasn’t scared but because she went on so strongly, despite the fear.” Women are powerful because they are strong and because despite what they have been through and what they may have to go through in the days that come, they have an entire army of strong women behind them to keep them going.

“What better way to empower a woman down on her luck than giving her the tools to get a good job and support her family,” says Laurie Hardison, one of the event’s organizers. “One very important tool lacking for many is appropriate workplace or interview clothing. Attire for Hire looks to fill this need and, in doing so, create independent, self-sufficient families who contribute to our economy and the overall well-being of our community.”

Since the first drive, 14,000 items of clothing and accessories have been donated to organizations that aim to help women in need. Donors will receive a coupon for $5 off at Kean’s Fine Dry Cleaning along with the satisfaction of helping someone who needs it. To donate, visit the Kean’s Fine Dry Cleaning on Jefferson Highway on Saturday, April 13, between 9 a.m. and noon.