Keep kids inspired with activities from local organizations

While COVID-19 may have modified how we go about daily life, we strive to seek the positives, if only to dispel some of the anxieties from our minds. The LSU Lakes are filled with families exercising together, pets across the city have excitedly become their humans’ new–and very affectionate–coworkers, and people from all walks of life have come together (digitally) to be there for one another.

One way local companies and organizations are doing so is by creating innovative ways to both give kids something to do and keep them inspired. From craft kits to phone calls from princesses, we see something new every day. We compiled just a short list of some of our favorites here so you can share them with the kids in your life, or even take part in some yourself. There’s no shame in tuning into a zoo’s Facebook Live. We fully endorse letting this quarantine bring out the child in you.

Posted by Steve Caparotta WAFB on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Weather lessons with meteorologist Dr. Steve Caparotta

WAFB’s meteorologist is recruiting pint-size weather enthusiasts with his lessons, which include printable activity sheets covering things like hurricanes. Click here to see it all.

Storytime and special messages from a princess

The Petite Princess Company is delivering health doses of magic thanks to the powers of modern technology–thank goodness Ariel knows how to work an iPhone. Each Sunday at 7:30 p.m., a princess will go live from the company’s Facebook page–join the VIP page for here–for a free storytime. In addition, parents can purchase calls for their kids from their favorite princess. Talk about a great incentive to finish schoolwork! You can schedule a call here.

Posted by Theatre Baton Rouge on Thursday, March 19, 2020

Exercises and behind-the-scenes tours with Theatre Baton Rouge

Kick start your homeschool morning with a little exercise, courtesy of Theatre Baton Rouge. They are hosting exercise classes that are available anytime on the organization’s Facebook page. In addition, the camera is also following cast members around to learn more about what goes on behind the curtain. Watch it all here.

Cookie decorating kits with CounterspaceBR

Skip the baking portion–and the part where your shapes turn out more like blobs–and let CounterspaceBR do the hard part while your kids enjoy. Each box includes pre-made sugar cookies, along with icing, sprinkles and more. Kits can be ordered by calling 225-456-5002 or through the Waitr app.

Giraffe Meet-N-Greet Enjoy this #VirtualAdventure with our giraffes and zookeeper Jill. All of our animals are continuing to receive plenty of TLC and love while our visitors aren't able to join us. Posted by BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Animal adventures with BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo

Ever wanted to get up close and personal with the animals of our local zoo? The zookeepers at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo are making dreams come true with informational videos starring some of your favorite animals. The videos are available on the zoo’s Facebook page here.

Learn to Make Bottle Fish! Join Lucy, our Director of Learning Innovation, to learn how to make a colorful fish from materials you have at home. Posted by Knock Knock Children's Museum on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Create with Knock Knock Children’s Museum

Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s resident artists are helping the kids in your life reimagine everyday items with a series of instructional videos that guide viewers through a variety of art projects. The videos can be found on the museum’s Facebook page here. Members and non-members alike can also access exclusive content by texting either “MEMBER” or “KNOCKKNOCK” to 63975.

Local learning with the Louisiana State Museum

The Louisiana State Museum’s “Education” tab provides educational packets that incorporate crafting with learning about local history. Click here for all the lessons.

Free Painting class – Swamp sunset (by Violet with Painting and Pinot) Posted by Painting and Pinot on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Online art classes with Painting and Pinot

While the to-go art kits created by Painting and Pinot are sold out for the time being–check here for a restock–owner Violet Tremblay is hosting online art classes for kids via Facebook Live. There is one scheduled for tomorrow, March 27, at 10 a.m., but videos streamed remain on Painting and Pinot’s Facebook page and can be accessed in the future. Grab and brush and get painting!

Explore virtually with the Louisiana Art & Science Museum

LASM is moving its programming online with free videos featuring some of your kids’ favorites. From storytime to astronomy, new videos are being added regularly. Check this page to see it all.

Cupcake decorating with Smallcakes

Bring on a sugar rush with cupcake decorating kits assembled by Smallcakes. These kits include everything needed to create the cupcakes of your kids’ dreams–i.e. plenty of colored icing and sprinkles. Kits can be ordered by calling 225-831-1856.

