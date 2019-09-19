Luxury travel meets affordability with the AstridTravel Club

In order to see what the world truly offers, it’s important to go out and experience it rather than look at pictures or videos behind the screen of a phone, iPad or computer. However, the reality for many of us is that international travel comes at a pretty high cost, and it can be hard to justify the price tag. That’s one of the reasons why Baton Rouge-based travel expert Astrid Clements decided to create the AstridTravel Club, a group of open-minded, inquisitive and fun-loving people, looking to get the most out of an affordable, yet personally tailored travel experience.

Clements and her team of advisors created the club in order to bring together travelers interested in affordable luxury adventures. “What we mean by affordable luxury is the kind of travel that emphasizes luxury, comfort and style, yet doesn’t break the bank,” says Madeline Freret, an Astrid travel advisor.

All AstridTravel Club Trips are luxury in nature yet affordably priced at about $2,500 to $5,500 per trip (excluding airfare) and include private 5-star accommodations with fine-dining experiences, expert guides, a local concierge, and even a travel club representative onsite. Trip itineraries are handcrafted by Clements, who prides herself on creating travel experiences that are unique, exciting and culturally enriching, like the trip she has planned for members of the travel club to take in December to Marrakesh, Morocco.

An annual membership fee of $50 grants members primary access to an array of AstridTravel Club trips to places like Rio de Janeiro, Amsterdam, St. Petersburg, London, Paris, Sedona and many more. Members of the club can also participate in small groups and a private online forum where travelers can meet, learn from and bond over a shared love of travel. Members who meet in the online forum can even decide to travel with each other, creating memories and experiences to last a lifetime.

“Our goal is to create a diverse network of individuals from across the globe who are bonded together through the love of travel and share an interest in affordable luxury experiences,” says Clements.

For more information, visit the AstridTravel Club website here. And check out the June 2016 inRegister cover story about Clements and her passion for global adventures.

