Arts around town: ‘A Ghost Story,’ the solar eclipse, and ‘Hair!’

A look at art-related events in the area:

Manship Theatre is sure to ignite several existential crises with their Friday, Aug. 18, and Sunday, Aug. 20, showings of the film, A Ghost Story, starring award-winning actors Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck. The film, written by David Lowery, premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and follows the story of a recently deceased man as he desperately tries to hang onto his past life, especially his heartbroken wife. This event is adults only, as the film is rated R. Tickets are $9.50.

Monday, Aug. 21, marks the first time since 1979 that a total solar eclipse will be visible across a band of the entire contiguous United States. The eclipse won’t be total here in south Louisiana, but the partial eclipse we’ll see here is still worth checking out. To celebrate the occasion, the Louisiana Art and Science Museum is hosting a public viewing on the levee behind the planetarium at 12 p.m. to watch what has been billed as “The Great American Solar Eclipse.” Solar viewing glasses will be available for $2 for safe sun spotting, and you can also witness the event through a solar telescope and other indirect viewing options.

Join Theatre Baton Rouge starting tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 18, in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hair!, a vibrant musical set in 1967 which follows the lives of several young people as they explore themes of peace and identity. Experience all the hits, such as “Let the Sun Shine In” and “Aquarius,” as the show runs through Aug. 27. Tickets are available through Theatre Baton Rouge.