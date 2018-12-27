Art of entertaining: Our favorite party elements from 2018

RILEY BIENVENU
| FEATURES
The Speights saved elements like the large paper flowers to use in their new baby's nursery. Party by Angela Marie Events. Photo by Carolynn Seibert.

Like creating a work of art, parties require not just skill, but copious amounts of creativity. From imagining a theme to bringing it to life through elements like layered cakes, specialty cocktails, keepsake decorations and even an animal or two, the work that went into some of this year’s most noteworthy celebrations shined through on the pages of inRegister. Eager for ideas and inspiration for parties to come in 2019, we rounded up some elements that caught our eye in the past year. Click on the photos below for a closer look:

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!