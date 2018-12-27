Art of entertaining: Our favorite party elements from 2018

Like creating a work of art, parties require not just skill, but copious amounts of creativity. From imagining a theme to bringing it to life through elements like layered cakes, specialty cocktails, keepsake decorations and even an animal or two, the work that went into some of this year’s most noteworthy celebrations shined through on the pages of inRegister. Eager for ideas and inspiration for parties to come in 2019, we rounded up some elements that caught our eye in the past year. Click on the photos below for a closer look:
- Seven-year-old Beau Henderson helped design his two-layer, winter-themed birthday cake with the help of local bakery the Cake Goddess. Party by Angela Marie Events. Photo by Rayne Film Studio.
- A Derby-themed first birthday for Angela DiVincenti Babin's son Deckert would not be complete without a white pony adorned with flowers and a themed saddle blanket. Party by Angela Marie Events. Photo by Lauren Carroll.
- An Oscar watch party was complete with a red carpet, formal attire and, of course, trophies. Photo by Jenn Ocken.
- A baby and a brass band. Does it get cuter? BrassHats Brass Band. Party by Angela Marie Events. Photo by Lauren Carroll.
- Lauren Haddox Designs helped create the branding for Beau Henderson's snow-themed birthday party. Favor boxes were filled with snow globes and other trinket. Party by Angela Marie Events. Photo by Rayne Film Studio.
- The winners of the field games at Deckert DiVincenti's first birthday received trophies filled with rose-shaped cokies by Silly Gilly Desserts. Party by Angela Marie Events. Photo by Lauren Carroll.
- Theming for Laurie Aronson, Marcia Sanchez and Lauren Eglin's annual Oscar party extends as far as including security to check that guests' names are on the list. Photo by Jenn Ocken.
- A bright, sprinkle reindeer cake by Gourmet Girls made the perfect dessert and work of art at Lexie Polito's annual Champagne and Candy Canes party. Party by Lexie Polito. Photo by Jenn Ocken.
- The desserts at a unicorn-themed baby shower were anything but ordinary, with rainbow candy ice cream provided by Small Cakes. Party by Angela Marie Events. Photo by Carolynn Seibert.
- This three-layer cake by Melissa's Fine Pastries gave a Derby-themed party a youthful twist. Party by Angela Marie Events. Photo by Lauren Carroll.
- Ornament-making stations with personalized Santa plates from The Keeping Room provided a fun activity for the kids at Lexie Polito's annual Christmas party for moms and their children. Party by Lexie Polito. Photo by Jenn Ocken.
- Miniature bottles of rosé with custom labels by Lauren Haddox Designs made the perfect favors at Kayla and Benjamin Speights' baby shower. Party by Angela Marie Events. Photo by Carolynn Seibert.
- Simple but eye-catching, small, gold foil balloons from Balloon Mania pulled together tables at a baby shower celebrating the arrival of Ella Kate Speights. Party by Angela Marie Events. Photo by Carolynn Seibert.
- The unicorn cake has been everywhere this year. In this version, The Ambrosia Bakery added gold drip and marbling to give it a unique look. Party by Angela Marie Events. Photo by Carolynn Seibert.
- Handmade stick horses from My Lue on Etsy were used for racing later in the day at Deckert's first birthday party. Party by Angela Marie Events. Photo by Lauren Carroll.
- Personalized Champagne glasses by Ashley Fontenot, complete with candy canes, acted as not only party favors, but a clever way for people to keep track of their glasses throughout the night. Party by Lexie Polito. Photo by Jenn Ocken.
