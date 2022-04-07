Our April cover story beats to the heart of the arts in Baton Rouge

Many of us use our Saturday mornings to sleep in late, enjoy a leisurely breakfast, and try as hard as we can to avoid work. Not so for the multitude of artists featured in our annual “Day in the Life of the Arts” April cover story, who seem to find time each day to make the most of their passions, helping to hone our city’s creative spirit.

On the morning of March 5, inRegister sent out photographers Sean Gasser, Jordan Hefler and Collin Richie to track the timeline of the Baton Rouge arts scene from morning until night. The results constitute an inside look at the colors, craftspeople and cultural innovators that bring Louisiana to life.

Check out each artist in the full cover story here, or pick up a print copy of the April issue of inRegister, available on newsstands now.