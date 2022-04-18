Details make the difference for new stationer Annie Paper Design

Everyone needs a creative outlet, and for pre-K teacher Anna Frey, it’s all things paper. From invitations to notepads to custom coasters, the thrill is in the details that make each and every product special for the customers of her new Annie Paper Design, which launched in October 2021. We sat down with Frey to learn all there is to know about her budding business:

1. What was the inspiration for starting Annie Paper Design?

I have always loved paper goods. Printed tags, cards, napkins, invitations, you name it. My full-time job is teaching pre-K, and I often find myself designing cute cards, tags and stickers for my children. Over the years, I’ve received such great feedback but it never really developed into anything. In the fall of 2021, I decided to put some of my designs on Instagram (just to test the waters). I was blown away by the response!

2. What is your professional background? How did you get into this field?

I teach pre-K at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge. And I LOVE my job! There’s something about early childhood that’s just so special. With that said, I’ve grown up in a very artsy family. My dad has been a black-and-white photographer in Baton Rouge for almost 50 years, and my Aunt Jeannie is also a photographer and has been in the business 25 years. So I grew up watching two of the best, and I like to say that maybe I got “the eye” from them.

3. When did you launch?

I started the business in October of 2021.

4. What is a typical day like for you and your team?

Well, the team is just me at the moment. So I do everything from start to finish. I design, order, package, mail and sometimes even deliver!

5. What kind of services and products do you offer?

I design and print gift tags, gift stickers, invitations, notepads, stationery and coasters.

6. How has the response been from customers so far?

The response has been overwhelming! It makes me so happy when the customer is pleased with the product. The best sales are the “word of mouth” sales. That tells me that they loved it enough to share it with a friend or family member. It doesn’t get better than that!

7. Where do you get ideas for designs? How do you keep them fresh and unique?

I get ideas and inspiration everywhere. Social media is helpful just to see what is out there right now. But I always make a point to keep things unique and true to me.

8. What are some of your favorite creations so far?

The coasters have been a definite favorite of mine. Some of the cutest ones I’ve designed were for birthday parties and out-of-town girls’ trips. The coasters are the perfect custom touch!

9. What can customers expect to see from you in the future? What’s next for Annie Paper Design?

This year, I hope to have a website up and running. This way, you can see all the available designs to choose from and avoid digging through my Instagram page. Until then, you can find me on Instagram at @anniepaperdesign.