Keep an eye out for our art giveaway next week

Every year, the September issue of inRegister gives you an exclusive glimpse at the start of a new cultural season. From the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra to Of Moving Colors Productions to LSU Theatre, we give a preview of all the shows and exhibitions that you can look forward to in the coming months.

And while we love strolling through a museum, there’s nothing like bringing a little bit of the beauty home. We teamed up with Ann Connelly Fine Art for an Instagram giveaway to give you the chance to do just that. The contest will start on September 8. Until then, follow along on @inRegister on Instagram and check out your September issue of inRegister for all the giveaway details.