A tisket, a tasket: Our picks for filling Easter baskets
We’re well into the Lenten season and that means just one thing: Easter is around the corner. The day of celebration is different for every family, but for most, it includes a visit from the one and only Easter bunny. To help the bunny in your house get a little inspiration, we rounded up some of our picks from around town, and a little beyond, that are sure to delight on Easter morning. Check the lists below for pricing and store information:
- Embroidered bloomers, $24. Scarlet Designs
- Babiators, $20. Olly-Olly
- Bunny baby bonnets, $25. Meri Meri
- Jellycat bunny, $19.99. Giggles
- My Friend Bunny puzzle, $22. Oh Baby!
- Baby moccasins, $14. Mini Sands Boutique
- Sophie la Girafe teether, $25. Oh Baby!
- Pearl and silver rattle, $91 (with personalization). Oh Baby!
- Blue gingham bunny ear bubble, $28. Cecil & Lou
- Pink gingham bunny ear eyelet bubble, $28. Cecil & Lou
- Lamb WubbaNub, $15. Sanctuary Home & Gifts
- Rainbow hooded towel, $30. Currie
- Mermazing body tattoos, $12. Mint
- Galexie Glister, $13. LD Linens & Décor
- Personalized eggs, $10. Rhinestone keychains, $16. Scarlet Designs
- Hot pink slides, $20. Tangerine
- Mermaid tail, $76. Victoria’s Toy Station
- Giant elephant sprinkler, $60. Rodéo Boutique
- Tassel “Gracie” earrings, $14. Annie Claire Designs
- Flamingo goggles, $22.99. Giggles
- Egg bath bombs, $15. Lulu & Bean
- Bunny tails candy, $8.50. Sugarfina
- Moulin Roty explorer’s kit, $65. Victoria’s Toy Station
- Collapsable bucket and spade, $14.95. Olly-Olly
- Slime & Dinos, $9.99. Giggles
- Native shoes, varies. Oh Pair
- Sunfarers in tortoise, $6. The Royal Standard
- Driftin’ duck tube, $42. Victoria’s Toy Station
- Sidewalk chalk pencil, $12.99. Giggles
- Electronic fishing game, $27. Victoria’s Toy Station
- Beardies wearable beard toy, $5.99. Victoria’s Toy Station
- Crawfish swim trunks, $85. Perlis
- Rainbow Superga tennis shoes, $85. Head Over Heels
- Neon volleyball, $22. Hemline Towne Center
- Corkcicle tumbler, $34.95. Texture
- Quay sunglasses, $64. Wanderlust by Abby
- Basket bag with tassels, $215. Aria
- Yeti ice chest, $199.99. The Backpacker
- Men & Manners by David Coggins, $17. Carriages Fine Clothier
- Rowdy Gentleman hat, $29. Shades
