A tisket, a tasket: Our picks for filling Easter baskets

We’re well into the Lenten season and that means just one thing: Easter is around the corner. The day of celebration is different for every family, but for most, it includes a visit from the one and only Easter bunny. To help the bunny in your house get a little inspiration, we rounded up some of our picks from around town, and a little beyond, that are sure to delight on Easter morning. Check the lists below for pricing and store information:

  1. Embroidered bloomers, $24. Scarlet Designs
  2. Babiators, $20. Olly-Olly
  3. Bunny baby bonnets, $25. Meri Meri
  4. Jellycat bunny, $19.99. Giggles
  5. My Friend Bunny puzzle, $22. Oh Baby!
  6. Baby moccasins, $14. Mini Sands Boutique
  7. Sophie la Girafe teether, $25. Oh Baby!
  8. Pearl and silver rattle, $91 (with personalization). Oh Baby!
  9. Blue gingham bunny ear bubble, $28. Cecil & Lou
  10. Pink gingham bunny ear eyelet bubble, $28. Cecil & Lou
  11. Lamb WubbaNub, $15. Sanctuary Home & Gifts

  1. Rainbow hooded towel, $30. Currie
  2. Mermazing body tattoos, $12. Mint
  3. Galexie Glister, $13. LD Linens & Décor
  4. Personalized eggs, $10. Rhinestone keychains, $16. Scarlet Designs
  5. Hot pink slides, $20. Tangerine
  6. Mermaid tail, $76. Victoria’s Toy Station
  7. Giant elephant sprinkler, $60. Rodéo Boutique
  8. Tassel “Gracie” earrings, $14. Annie Claire Designs
  9. Flamingo goggles, $22.99. Giggles
  10. Egg bath bombs, $15. Lulu & Bean
  11. Bunny tails candy, $8.50. Sugarfina

 

  1. Moulin Roty explorer’s kit, $65. Victoria’s Toy Station
  2. Collapsable bucket and spade, $14.95. Olly-Olly
  3. Slime & Dinos, $9.99. Giggles
  4. Native shoes, varies. Oh Pair
  5. Sunfarers in tortoise, $6. The Royal Standard
  6. Driftin’ duck tube, $42. Victoria’s Toy Station
  7. Sidewalk chalk pencil, $12.99. Giggles
  8. Electronic fishing game, $27. Victoria’s Toy Station
  9. Beardies wearable beard toy, $5.99. Victoria’s Toy Station

  1. Crawfish swim trunks, $85. Perlis
  2. Rainbow Superga tennis shoes, $85. Head Over Heels
  3. Neon volleyball, $22. Hemline Towne Center
  4. Corkcicle tumbler, $34.95. Texture
  5. Quay sunglasses, $64. Wanderlust by Abby
  6. Basket bag with tassels, $215. Aria
  7. Yeti ice chest, $199.99. The Backpacker
  8. Men & Manners by David Coggins, $17. Carriages Fine Clothier
  9. Rowdy Gentleman hat, $29. Shades

