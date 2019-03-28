A tisket, a tasket: Our picks for filling Easter baskets

We’re well into the Lenten season and that means just one thing: Easter is around the corner. The day of celebration is different for every family, but for most, it includes a visit from the one and only Easter bunny. To help the bunny in your house get a little inspiration, we rounded up some of our picks from around town, and a little beyond, that are sure to delight on Easter morning. Check the lists below for pricing and store information:

How do you fill the baskets for your family? Tag us on Instagram and Facebook at @inRegister in your Easter morning pictures to show us.