A closer look at the fall florals of November’s cover

Inside Live Oak Arabians’ barn, the anatomy of a horse is highly and strategically studied, but so is the anatomy of a centerpiece when an equestrian-inspired holiday gathering comes to life. In inRegister’s November cover story, we planned a holiday scene that married the masculine feel of a barn with the feminine elements of floral design—courtesy of Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events.

For the main centerpiece, a petite footed urn nestled on a neutral textured tablecloth holds an arrangement of dahlias, amaranthus, garden roses and white majolica flowers–all suitable for the cooler months. Taking advantage of feminine tones, Babin sought to create a color scheme composed of shades not necessarily found on the typical holiday table.

“It’s a color palette that’s not traditional for Thanksgiving,” Babin says. “It’s a nice mix between a quicksand rose which is a really muted pink, with pops of bronze and peach and orange.”

The warm shades of coral, mustard and copper are met by splashes of vibrant green pickings Babin found in nature.

“I used greenery that I found in a field behind my son’s school,” she says. “You don’t have to go out and buy every flower or branch for your arrangements.”

Pairing a floral arrangement with the rustic nature of the barn gave Babin the chance to mix up elements, creating a cohesive design.

“It’s just really masculine,” says Babin. “The flowers are feminine, so it’s that great balance.”

To see more of this holiday gathering design at Live Oak Arabians, click here or pick up the November issue of inRegister, on newsstands now. And learn more about Angela Marie Events here.