7 ways to celebrate National Relaxation Day in Baton Rouge

Breathe in, breathe out, breathe in, breathe o– Oh, sorry! I was trying to find my zen somewhere in my desk. I know I’m not alone when I say that I feel as if my work week has gone to the next level lately. However, I think God has been listening to my prayers because its no small coincidence that National Day of Relaxation is today–insert the praising hands emoji because #BLESSED.

And if this holiday is here just in time because you’re feeling a little stressed out too, just take comfort in knowing that you don’t have to go on a lavish spa weekend in Palm Springs to rejuvenate. To some people’s surprise, there are so many ways to get some R&R right here in Baton Rouge. And lucky for you, I’ve compiled a list of a few of my favorite ways to decompress in the Capital City:

1. Grab a drink with friends.

If I’m being completely honest, every time I hear the word relax, my mind instantly goes back to a wet bar towel that my aunt gave my mom that read, “It’s Time to Sit Sip Back and Relax.” Honestly, I couldn’t agree more. Who knew hand towels from Marshall’s could be so intuitive? Going to grab a drink is one of the most popular ways to get together and chillax with friends or coworkers after work or a long day. And with so many great places to choose from, it’s not hard to find a great happy hour spot. Bin 77, Olive or Twist, Superior Grill, Hayride Scandal and The Bulldog all offer great happy hour specials perfect for unwinding.

2. Take a yoga class.

Namaste, readers–wow, I’m feeling relaxed already. As an avid Hotworx member and self-proclaimed yogi, of course I had to put taking a yoga class on my list. I love yoga because it’s great for both the mind and the body, with its abilities to reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and help with flexibility. And with yoga becoming so popular in the past 10 years, it’s not hard to find the perfect studio and class to help you find your zen. Popular studios such as Yoga Bliss, Preservation Yoga, and Yoga Rouge all offer daily classes of hot, regular and mediative yoga.

3. Visit the spa.

There’s no better way to relieve some stress than a nice deep-tissue massage. Every time I go on vacation, I always try to book a day in the spa because I deserve it–right? However, Baton Rouge is full of fabulous 5-star spas, so no need to travel far today. Bumble Lane, Massage Envy, Woodhouse Day Spa, Paris Parker, Le Roche Bleu Day Spa and Avant Tous all offer high-end, relaxing experiences that will make you feel like you just left the spa at the Four Seasons.

4. Go on a walk around the LSU Lakes.

I think it’s safe to say that one of the prettiest locations in Baton Rouge is the LSU Lakes. I am not a big outdoorsy person; however, I walk the lakes as often as I can. From the Greek houses at LSU to the Southern-style homes on East and South Lakeshore drives, the route is filled with beautiful architecture and eye-catching scenery. And with 4-mile and 6-mile routes, there are great options for walkers or runners of any pace.

5. Get a pedicure.

Everyone deserves to feel pampered every once in a while, and getting a pedicure could be just the way to do it. One of my family’s favorite things to do together is to go get a pedicure; even my dad and younger brother are big fans–sorry, guys. But let’s be honest, getting a pedicure is great, especially because it’s something everyone in the family can enjoy, even if they don’t want to admit it. The salons in Baton Rouge know how to take your pedicure experience to the next level. Places like ZAZA Nail Boutique, La Rouge Nail Salon, Soirée Nails and Exotic Nails provide great service and can help you wind down after a long day on your feet.

6. Do absolutely nothing.

Although this one might go without saying, probably the best way to relax is by doing nothing. Yep, you read that right, I said nothing, nothing at all. Taking the day or evening off and dedicating it to yourself can be very therapeutic every once in a while. You could use your “me time” for resting, trying out a new recipe, picking up a good book or binge watching your favorite Netflix series. If you chose to binge-watch, I suggest checking out Dead to Me, which I may or may not have finished in one day.

7. Eat pie.

You’re probably thinking, “Pie? What does eating pie have to do with relaxing?” Well, aside from comfort eating of course, August 15 is also National Lemon Meringue Pie Day. So if you’re too type A to just chill out and relax, then either whip up your grandmother’s famous pie recipe or stop off at Elsie’s Plate and Pie and get yourself a slice–or a whole if that’s what you’re feeling!

