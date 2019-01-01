Sponsored content: The 411 on NeuBody Cryotherapy

Whether you suffer from a chronic illness like rheumatoid arthritis, you sit at a desk all day or you’re a marathon runner, NeuBody will tailor a program to treat what ails you. Cryotherapy is an advanced technology that applies very cold treatment of nitrogen vapor to the body for relief of basic inflammation, pain and soreness. Visit neubody.com to experience your NeuBody and ring in the new year with a total body transformation.

Four fun facts

1. The temperature in the cryotherapy chamber gets as low as -120 degrees Celsius to -150 degrees Celsius.

2. Cryotherapy treatment has been used for more than 40 years in Japan and Europe for its natural healing properties of arthritis to cure soreness and joint pain.

3. A cryotherapy facial reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It cools the surface of the skin with nitrogen vapors that close pores, which, in turn, promotes clear skin and draws new blood cells to the surface.

4. Cold can calm your mind. In 1994, German doctors discovered that short-term whole body cold exposure dramatically decreased uric acid in the body, resulting in an increased tolerance to stress and disease.

One thing you didn’t know they offered

• Cryoskin: This non-invasive process uses cold therapy to destroy fat cells in the body. It helps with slimming, cellulite reduction and toning for areas including the stomach, thighs, arms, face and neck.

One reason you should come in soon

Benefits: learn more about how cryotherapy can benefit you. If you're an athlete and want increased ability and performance, cryotherapy could help. If you suffer from pain and inflammation and want relief, cryotherapy could help. If you want to rejuvenate your skin health and appearance to look younger, cryotherapy could help.