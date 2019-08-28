The 4-1-1 on Studio 9170

Four fun facts

1. Studio 9170 is a group of 13 talented artists, ranging from beginners to professionals, who keep a studio space together to create and share ideas. They come together in a common area to share experiences and talk art. It’s a fun place to be and to create.

2. Explore paintings and pottery in a variety of styles. Schedule an appointment, or visit during their open studio time—the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

3. Located at 9170 South Choctaw Drive in Baton Rouge, Studio 9170 is open to the public on the first Tuesday of each month. Everyone is welcome to come and visit, see artwork and watch the artists in action.

4. Each of the 13 artists of Studio 9170 have connecting studios where they create their work alone—or together with their fellow artists. They also have a gallery where their work is on display, as well as a classroom for group learning and improving their skills.

One thing you didn’t know they offered

• Studio 9170 offers original art for sale as well as commissioned work at a reasonable price. Pick a style, pick an artist and have the original work of your dreams.

One reason you should come in soon

• September 3 – 27: The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting a special collection of Studio 9170’s work. The exhibit will be open to the public from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. at The Firehouse Art Gallery, located at 427 Laurel Street. There will also be an artist’s meet and greet reception on September 5 from 5 p.m. -8 p.m.

