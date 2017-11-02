Sponsored content: The 4-1-1 on ADL Appliances

Beginning as a mini-fridge rental for LSU students, ADL Appliances expanded to sell a full range of appliance brands in the original Nicholson Drive location. They serve homeowners, contractors, builders, and kitchen designers in south Louisiana and eastern Mississippi with their full-serve packages and quality service to be remembered.

The sales team collectively holds over 250 years of appliance sales experience. Working with ADL means you get a team you can trust–a team that cares about finding the best appliance solution for your home. Get the 4-1-1 on these appliance experts:

Four fun facts

– ADL offers builder pricing to all of its customers, meaning extra savings for homeowners.

– The team at ADL holds over 250 years of experience in the appliance industry, so it’s safe to say they know what they’re talking about. They also offer resources like the Appliance Planning Checklist to help homeowners select the perfect appliances for their needs.

– From the initial consultation to their certified service technicians, ADL’s appliance experts guide you through the entire process, including planning, purchase, delivery, professional installation, and servicing. ADL services the appliances they sell for the life of the product.

– ADL is the exclusive Baton Rouge dealer of Sub-Zero, Wolf, GE Monogram, and Dacor appliances, along with offering more than 30 quality appliance brands for every part of your home.

One thing you didn’t know they offered

Terri, a 37-year ADL veteran, is a Certified Aging in Place Specialist, meaning she knows the ins and outs of planning the dream kitchen that is easier for you to use and navigate as you grow old, or as you take care of aging family members.

One reason you should come in soon

After serving customers for over 35 years from the original showroom location, ADL is upgrading to a new, expanded showroom, opening in early 2018 at 6721 Pecue Ln. near Woman’s Hospital. The new showroom with feature a live cooking area for cooking classes and events so customers can see how the appliances actually work before they get them in their homes.