How restaurants around town pay homage to LSU

There’s a photo showing Joe Burrow in the bathroom at MJ’s Cafe.

Striking the famous Heisman pose, he’s framed perfectly by the bathroom’s pink tiger-printed wallpaper. Burrow just had to stop by the plant-based restaurant for a healthy meal before playing in the national championship, according to MJ’s Instagram page.

OK, so, the photo is not real.

But owner Mary-Brennan Faucheux says she couldn’t resist posting the Photoshopped image of the celebrated quarterback inside her LSU-inspired powder room before the big game.

“Most people thought the photo was real, and we wish it was,” she says.

During the restaurant’s 2019 move to its Government Street location, Faucheux worked with design team Tiek & Co. on the vision for the space.

“I wanted fun, exciting wallpapers for the bathrooms. When they found this print, I absolutely loved it,” Faucheux says. “It’s classy, fun and LSU-approved.”

To read more about how MJ’s Cafe and other local restaurants celebrate the LSU spirit, check out the full story from the August issue of 225.