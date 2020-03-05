From ‘225’ magazine: Inside the BR BBQ scene

Although Baton Rouge might be better known as the state capital of Louisiana, it’s quickly moving towards becoming the state’s barbecue capital as well. From legendary OGs like Jay’s Bar-B-Q and Podnuh’s to newbies like Hannah Q Smokehouse and BRQ, there’s an array of different styles and flavors across the city, perfect for pit fans of all ages. To get a better understanding of the barbecue scene in BR, inRegister’s sister publication 225 magazine embarked on a foodie tour filled with plenty of sauces, stories and meats to go around.

Even though many of the restaurants featured in the story draw inspiration from BBQ meccas like Memphis, Texas and the Carolinas, 225 discovers that each local joint incorporates its own Louisiana flair, creating a seasoning style unlike any other. To read more about the mouthwatering meats, savory sides and sweet sauces that were featured in the story, click here, or pick up a copy of 225′s March issue on newsstands.