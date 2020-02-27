From ‘225’ magazine: Date night done right in the Capital City

In a city with countless restaurants and activities to choose from, it can be difficult to make a decision about what to do for date night. Oftentimes, people fall into their typical routines and stick to a steady rotation of restaurants, rarely venturing out to try something new. But if you’re trying to impress someone on a first date or spice it up with your spouse, chances are you’d like to try something other than the predictable dinner and a movie.

In order to take Baton Rouge date night to the next level, inRegister’s sister publication 225 magazine rounded up more than 30 of the best places to help love grow. From wine flights and private chefs to axe throwing and rooftop relaxing, the 225 staff shared out-of-the-box options that are bound to make a date one to remember. Click here to read more about some unique spots in the Capital City that are sure to have you excited to plan your next date night.