2018-2019 Giving Guide

Want to learn more about the nonprofit organizations that help to strengthen the Baton Rouge community? Click below to read our full 2018-19 Giving Guide special advertising supplement online. In the guide, organizations share details on their missions, funding, projects, services, events and leadership.

“We hope this unique ‘giving guide’ can be helpful to you, our readers, as you or your company make a year-end donation and plan your own philanthropy for 2019,” writes publisher Rolfe McCollister in the guide’s introduction. “Inside this guide, 28 nonprofits in the Baton Rouge area want to share what they are doing to impact our Capital Region.

“Inside, they provide details on their mission, funding, projects, services, events and leadership. We hope it will be helpful to you in deciding where you choose to donate and invest your money.”