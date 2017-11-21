2017-2018 Giving Guide

Want to learn more about the nonprofit organizations that help to strengthen the Baton Rouge community? Click below to read our full 2017-18 Giving Guide special advertising supplement online. In the guide, organizations share details on their missions, funding, projects, services, events and leadership.

“Baton Rouge has always been about the generosity and goodness of neighbors, friends and family—who help others in time of need. Our state and community are recognized nationally for having a big heart and always being ready to help,” writes publisher Rolfe McCollister in the guide’s introduction.

“Much of that help comes from the many nonprofits, charities and institutions of learning supported by the generosity of donors and volunteers—like you. These groups play a critical role in our community and improve the quality of life for us all—every day.”