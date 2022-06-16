10 questions with design and crafting business The Best Little Life

Amber Harrell is not only a Baton Rouge native, but she is also an avid crafter, cook and traveler with an abundance of creativity. Whether she is making graphic designs like custom logos and digital prints, handcrafting stylish accessories, or even planning a wedding, her skills will surely find some outlet to set themselves free. That is why she created The Best Little Life to showcase her passions and interests on a larger platform. You can easily tell that Harrell puts a piece of her personality and her heart into all of her work, which is why we caught up with her to learn a little bit more about what makes The Best Little Life so special.

1. What is your professional background? How did you get into the retail field?

My professional background is a lofty mix of marketing and event planning. I initially started making keepsakes for my clients—typically brides—and that blossomed into a bunch of other items.

2. What was your reason for opening the store? When did it open, and how has it grown or changed since then?

I’ve been making and selling handmade crafts for years, but never on a big scale. I decided to start selling my pieces on my website about a year ago because I would love to be able to do this full time.

3. What sets your store apart?

My versatility and commitment to perfection. I am a perfectionist through and through, so everything I make has to live up to my own standards. I also love custom orders—just look at the Monster cup I made. I always tell people, “If you see it on Pinterest, chances are I can make it!”

4. What does your typical business day look like?

My typical day starts with coffee (otherwise, my day wouldn’t start). I then write a list of all the tasks I want to get done that day. I am someone who likes to stay busy and perfect my craft, so if I’m not packing an order, I’m researching ways to become better or I’m designing a new piece.

5. What are a few of your favorite items in the store right now?

My absolute favorite item in my store are the passport holders. They are made from leather and can hold your vaccine card. My second favorite item would have to be the vintage tan leather earrings. I love the colors and the vintage accents.

6. What are your best-selling products or services?

I take on a lot of graphic design jobs, the best-selling ones being my original logo designs. I am proud to say that nearly every graphic design client is a repeat customer.

7. With so many different aspects to your business, what is your favorite part and why?

My favorite part of my business is the freedom and, subsequently, the creativity it allows me to have. I am a busybody, always looking for something to create or learn. Selling my products online allows me to keep creating. And in doing so, I get to meet some incredible people.

8. What is a fun fact about you that you think customers may enjoy?

I make most of my products while holding my cat, Shelby. He’s a very needy orange boy that loves to sit in my lap or have me hold him while standing.

9. How can customers find The Best Little Life?

You can find me online at the bestlittlelife.com. I’m also on Facebook and Instagram (@thebestlittlelife.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber (@thebestlittlelife)

10. Can you share a hint about what shoppers will see in the future?

I have yet to make an appearance at local pop-ups, but that may change soon!

For a look at more of Harrell’s products, visit thebestlittlelife.com.