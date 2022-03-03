10 questions with Local Supply, which celebrates all things Louisiana

Sarah Guidry and Meredith Waguespack’s mission to connect Louisiana makers directly with customers is growing from the monthly Local Pop-Up market to a brick-and-mortar shop in Electric Depot called Local Supply. The store, which opened in January 2022, features a curated selection of goods and artwork created and/or curated by local makers, giving customers the opportunity to support the talented creatives that call Louisiana home. From stationery supplies to kitchen tools, over 50 vendors are represented on the shelves of Local Supply, with the goal of catering to every type of customer that walks through the doors.

We reached out to Guidry to learn more about the store and the mission that underlies it. Read on for more on what makes this a uniquely Southern shopping experience:

1. What inspired the start of Local Supply?

Local Supply is a wonderful extension of our Local Pop-Up markets, held on the last Saturday of every month at the Electric Depot. Nestled next door to our sister store, Sweet Baton Rouge, we strive to be the destination for mindful gifting in the Capital City. Our Local Pop-Up makers community is the largest inspiration for this project, no question about that. Our creative community has not only shown us an incredible level of support while undertaking this project, but has also folded into our aesthetic, creating remarkable products to retail within Local Supply.

2. When did you launch and how has the business grown since then?

My business partner, Meredith Waguespack, and I have made it our mission to connect Louisiana creators and makers directly with customers while celebrating all things local in 2016. We have led with this mission, first in launching Lagniappe Boxes with Sweet Baton Rouge—which are subscription boxes filled with Louisiana-made products—then continuing on the mission by launching our first Holiday Local Pop-Up Shop in 2018 in Perkins Rowe, and hosting them every year since. In the spring of 2021, we began working on the concept of Local Supply, and a little under a year later, here we are!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Local Supply (@localsupplybr)

3. What products do you offer?

We offer a wide selection of gift-ready goods for all ages, whether for babies or best friends. Our storefront also showcases over 50 local makers’ and creators’ products. We have an awesome record collection curated by Good Earth Records and original art from artists like Thistle Bee Art. We want to provide a unique shopping experience for the Capital City while also being a point of access to support local talent.

4. What are some of your favorite products right now?

We commissioned a Britney Spears portrait from Cora B. Gallery, which is prominently displayed in the store, along with keychains and prints of our Britney exclusive to our store. Our friends at Baton Rouge Succulent Co. helped us curate an entire plant section—with spring around the corner, we are in full “plant lady” mode. We also can’t get enough of the delicious Spoonbill Snacker Popcorn that local business Posh Pop created, inspired by our mascot, Spoonbill Rosie!

5. When a customer steps foot into your store, what can they expect to find?

First, they will be greeted by our Spoonbill Rosie mural by local muralist Marc Fresh. From there we hope that each customer has an experience unique to themselves. From the artist who may want to stock up on pens and art supplies to the sister looking for the perfect baby gift, from the foodie looking for cute kitchen wares to the fur-mom looking for a cute, locally made dog collar, and the husband surprising his wife with a self-care gift basket, we strive to give the space for each.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Local Supply (@localsupplybr)

6. What sets Local Supply apart?

That Local Supply is our retail extension of the Local Pop-Up and the markets that we host on the last Saturday of every month. If you find a locally made product in our store, there is a good chance you can meet the maker in person at our markets at the Electric Depot. We aim to supply the Capital City with the best gift ideas and local goods—all in one place.

7. What has the response been from customers so far?

Customers are loving the new concept and space. I have had several people tell me while checking out their goodies that they cannot wait to come back to shop for gifts. I have seen customers come back for a second “Blind Date with a Book” by a local pop-up used bookstore, Query Book Company.

8. What’s one thing you want customers to know about that they might not be aware of?

When shopping inside Local Supply, you will see small title cards bearing a Louisiana icon throughout the space. These are to help you discover new Louisiana businesses while exploring the store. Labeling them with their business name and social media handle, we hope this opens the door for more social interaction between customers and creatives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by localpopup (@localpopup)

9. What can we expect in the future from Local Supply?

We have so many exciting things planned for Local Supply. Expect to see collaborations with our Local Pop-Up markets, workshops led by local shop owners and makers, shopping events, and community involvement.

10. Where can customers find you?

Local Supply is located in the Electric Depot in Mid City Baton Rouge. You can also stay up to date with Local Supply by following @localsupplybr on social.

See some of the merchandise at Local Supply online at sweetbatonrouge.com/collections/local-supply-collection.