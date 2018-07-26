10 Questions with Kaitlynn Fenley of Cultured Guru

Put a microbiologist and a photographer together, and what do you get? Kaitlynn Fenley and Jon Scott Chachere never could have predicted their individual passion projects, seemingly so far from the other, could have integrated to create an entire, thriving business. Cultured Guru, the couple’s educational health and wellness brand and fermentation company, was born out of an innovative concept utilizing both of their skills. Last year inRegister learned about fermented foods and their benefits from Kaitlynn in this story. This week, we caught up to her again in hopes of getting some insight into how she and Chachere built their business together, and what goes into maintaining a fermentation company.

​1. What is a typical day like for you guys?

We work about 15 hours a day. Currently, the entirety of our business is created and maintained by just Jon and me. We run the whole business, design all the pretty labels and marketing materials, take all of the beautiful photos, ship all the packages, answer all the emails, ferment all the foods, and deliver all the foods to grocery stores, amongst other things. It’s a lot. That whole “love what you do and you’ll never work a day in your life” thing is a total lie. We work more that we’ve ever worked; the only difference is that now we have purpose, and what we do truly means something to me.

The average day begins at about 7 a.m. in our apartment. We make breakfast and usually take a photo of it to post on Instagram. Then around 8 to 9 a.m., we take our dog for a walk and talk about things we need to get done for the day. From about 9 t0 11 a.m. we answer emails and ship packages. If we have grocery-store deliveries scheduled or meetings scheduled with people, those happen first and sometimes can last a full day.

We try to go to the gym every day for an hour and that happens somewhere between 9 a.m. and noon. We have to take care of our bodies because without us there is no Cultured Guru. Around noon, we make lunch and photograph it. If what I’m making for lunch is a blog recipe, we have a process photo shoot that takes about an hour. After lunchtime photos, Jon edits them and we pick one to post on Instagram around 2 p.m.

From about 2 to 4 p.m., I do office-work-type things: inventory, ordering supplies, organizing our schedule, coordinating deliveries, paperwork-type things, etc. Between 2 and 4 p.m., Jon is usually designing something we need: Instagram stories, Pinterest pins, marketing materials, catalogs, wholesale materials. The list goes on.

From about 4 to 7 p.m. currently, we work on paperwork and ideas for our commercial kitchen space that we are renovating, answer Instagram messages and more emails, and possibly photograph our dinner too if we are feeling up to it. We try to end our day at 7 p.m. and stop working but we usually end up still piddling with work stuff here and there until 9 p.m. If it is a day we produce in our current rented commercial kitchen space, we chop vegetables or jar finished ferments until about 2 a.m. If we aren’t producing, we go to bed around 10:30 p.m.