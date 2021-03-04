10 questions with SIP: A Traveling Tap

Anyone who has ever braved an outdoor music festival can probably attest to the dream-come-true of a traveling tap. Lucky for us, Shauna Allison, the creator of the vintage mobile tap trailer, SIP: A Traveling Tap, took the idea and ran with it–to her “handyman,” Jake Buhler, in fact. With the purchase and fix-up of a vintage trailer, Allison opened SIP to the public with a goal of bringing people together over bubbles and booze, wherever they are.

We reached out to Allison to discover all SIP has to offer:

1. What is the story behind SIP? How did it all begin?

While scrolling through Instagram in the summer of 2019, I saw a similar concept and was intrigued. I began some research on my own and also called my “handyman,” Jake Buhler, to get his thoughts on possibly refurbishing a vintage trailer for me. He was so impressed with the idea he said, “Let’s be partners. I want in on this!”

2. Can you tell us about SIP’s trailer transformation?

We felt that a vintage trailer was the vibe we wanted. We found a 1967 Fleetwood wing camping trailer in Texas and Jake drove it home to Louisiana. It took some trial and error, but with Jake’s expertise in construction and my design ideas, SIP came to life!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIP ~ A Traveling Tap (@sip__225)

3. What sparked the idea for a traveling tap?

With self-service tap rooms gaining in popularity throughout the city, it seemed a natural progression to step into the concept of a mobile tap where patrons can have SIP set up at their homes, businesses or private venues.

4. What type of drinks does SIP serve up?

We have served Champagne, rosè, wine, and also beer, margaritas and whiskey. We have three kegs and three taps on the trailer, and we work with the customer to help come up with a package that will satisfy the needs of their guests, both in beverages offered and duration of trailer rental.

5. What is the secret behind SIP’s eye-catching decorations?

Each event is customizable as to the theme. We have a wide range of decor to suit most events and also work alongside other small business such as Animated Art Balloons to make each event a “sip” above the rest.

6. What are SIP’s most popular events?

We absolutely LOVE client appreciation days, and the customers think it’s the best thing ever! Alongside these, in terms of popularity, would be birthday and engagement parties, followed closely by retirement parties and baby showers.

7. How has SIP’s traveling tap brought people together during these trying times?

The idea behind SIP was always to bring people together in an informal and friendly environment. I think the concept is more important now in light of the travails of 2020.

8. How can someone contact SIP for an event?

We can be reached via Facebook, Instagram @sip_225 or email [email protected].

9. What is one thing you’d like everyone to know about SIP?

We are a small locally owned business that takes great pride in our ability to provide a fun new concept to Baton Rouge and surrounding cities.

10. What is your favorite part of the job?

The BEST part by far is watching guests approach the taps and say, “I can have anything I want?” They are like kids in a candy store!