10 questions with new event rental business Jeaux Jumps

Spacewalks, bouncy castles, jumpers—whatever you call them, bounce houses have long been the highlight of any celebration. Something about the springy inflatable structures brings out the inner child in everyone. That pure joy is exactly what inspired Chantee “Sunny” Harden to start Jeaux Jumps, Baton Rouge’s latest source for bounce houses and event rentals.

Unlike the inflatables you’re used to seeing at children’s birthday parties—adorned with loud colors and cartoon characters—Jeaux Jumps offers event rentals on the chicer side. An all-white “Angel House” and other modern décor pieces create a simple, customizable backdrop for weddings, baby showers, photoshoots and more. To find out the the story behind Jeaux Jumps and all it has to offer, we reached out to Harden to learn more:

1. What is your professional background? What inspired you to start Jeaux Jumps?

I have a sales background and in recent years have been a regional territory manager in the financial tech space. My husband and his business partner have a transportation company—both opposite worlds of Jeaux Jumps. In 2020, we welcomed our first child, Jordan, better known as Jojo. For her first birthday celebration, I had rented a bounce house, but the rental company canceled at the last minute due to an unforeseen circumstance. As a last-ditch effort to make Jojo’s birthday a fun one, I decided to purchase a bounce house of my own. Planning her party myself was so much fun that my husband and I thought it would be a good idea to get into the event rental business. We started with just the bounce house and a few decorative pieces.

2. When did you launch?

We officially launched on September 17, 2021. That is a special day for me, as it’s my mother’s birthday. I lost her when I was only seven years old. One of my most fond memories of my mom was my seventh birthday. She got me a Barney bounce house and it was the best day ever. Sadly, it was my last birthday with her.

3. What’s the story behind the name?

Jeaux Jumps is a play on my daughter’s nickname, Jojo, and the feeling I had watching her for the first time in a bounce house. She smiled so hard I thought her cheeks would burst. We initially called the business Jo Jumps, but my younger sister thought that spelling it “Jeaux” would be a nice touch.

4. What products and services do you offer?

Jeaux Jumps provides event and party rentals such as modern bounce houses, neon signs, display cylinders and even a champagne cart. Our brand will expand as time goes on.

5. What are your favorite rental items you offer right now?

The all-white Angel House is my favorite. Whether you’re a kid celebrating a birthday or two kids at heart celebrating a marriage, the bounce house is the perfect addition to any celebration. The Champagne cart is a close second. It’s so chic and stunning and a great reason to drink a little Champagne!

6. What is a typical day like for you and your team?

Our days are filled with marketing efforts and cleaning our products. Balancing our day jobs with Jeaux Jumps is a tremendous challenge. It’s been a true test of our time management skills.

7. What sets Jeaux Jumps apart from other event rentals?

The story behind Jeaux is pretty unique. It’s as if my childhood was setting up this story for me. Usually, when great things happen in my life, all the stars align. The same goes for starting Jeaux Jumps—it all clicked because of our baby, Jojo. I never would’ve thought to purchase my own bounce house had the rental company not canceled for her birthday party. I want families to feel the joy my husband and I had on our daughter’s birthday. It’s the reason we do what we do.

8. How has the response been from customers thus far?

We have had great feedback! Quite a few people have booked with us for October. I can’t imagine what things could look like in the next few months. I’m excited to see it all unfold.

9. What’s one thing customers should know about Jeaux Jumps that they might not be aware of?

We are insured and certified in inflatable operations. There are a few safety hazards involved with bounce houses, but we have them covered. I want to keep everyone happy and safe when using any of our rental items.

10. What can we expect to see in the future for Jeaux Jumps?

I am hoping to offer more bounce houses and maybe a few more unique rental items to the city of Baton Rouge!

To learn more about offerings and bookings, visit jeauxjumps.com.