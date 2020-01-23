10 Questions with Grace Yoga on Highland

As avid yogis wanting to dive a little deeper into their practice, Shannon Davis and Shelley Mockler knew they had the perfect opportunity when the space that once housed another studio became available. It was an easy decision for the two women: combining their passion with profession, revamping the space and naming it Grace Yoga on Highland. Offering a wide array of classes for yogis of any level, these founders of Grace Yoga prides themselves on offering a sanctuary for everyone, no matter the experience.

We sat down with Davis and Mockler to learn more about how they spread grace and what Capital City residents can expect from the serene studio.

1. What was the reasoning behind opening Grace Yoga?

We shared a passion to create a special place for the Baton Rouge community to experience the wonderful benefits of yoga.

2. What is the meaning behind the studios name?

We named the studio “Grace” because it resonated with each of us on a deeply spiritual level.

3. What sets Grace Yoga apart?

We are proud to have 25 of the area’s most experienced and diverse teachers passionately leading each class in their own style and way of teaching. Grace Yoga is the largest yoga studio in Baton Rouge with four beautifully appointed studios. We offer a wide variety of classes and times every day of the week.

4. What is one thing you think yogis and potential yogis should know about Grace Yoga that they may not be aware of?

We offer yoga for people who don’t even know about yoga yet! We have classes for any level, from the brand new yogi to the experienced, seasoned veteran. We’ve got you covered and we’ll even lend you a mat!

5. What is a typical day like for the Grace Yoga team?

Well, depending on the day, we start with morning and noon classes to invigorate the mind and body. Our afternoon and evening classes draw nice crowds and occasionally we offer unique workshops. Last weekend, we hosted a “Conscious Couples Class” and a “Women’s Embodiment Workshop.” Every day is a new adventure!

6. What are the first things patrons see and feel when they walk through the doors at the studio?

Many of our clients comment that they feel at home when they enter. Our 4,800-square-foot space was renovated and designed to invite the elements of nature inside, so patrons find many textures and fabrics that make their experience calming, despite the busy outside world. Also, our lobby and sitting area feature a living wall, and there are many comfortable places to connect with fellow yogis and friends.

7. What kinds of yoga classes are offered at Grace Yoga, and what times are classes held?

We have classes for all–from beginner flow to Some Like it Hot yoga and every flow and level in between, there is a class and a mat for everyone at our studio. Also, one great thing we offer since class times range from 9 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. is that clients can book their session directly with us on the MindBody app or in the studio itself.

8. What do you believe to be the benefits of yoga, verses traditional workouts?

The benefits of yoga are countless. It enhances the mind, the body and the spirit. In addition to promoting mindful awareness, yoga also helps tone and strengthen your body. It creates a stillness within that helps block outside distractions and noise, also relieving anxiety, depression, and muscle and back pain.

9. What would you say to someone wanting to try out yoga for the first time?

If you can breathe, you can do yoga; just be open to the experience. Remember, you are in your own space on your own mat–no one else’s. Do only what you feel comfortable doing.

10. Lastly, if you could describe Grace Yoga on Highland in 10 words or less, what would they be and why?

We would describe Grace Yoga on Highland as your home–welcoming, warm and a peaceful space to practice yoga.

For more information on Grace Yoga on Highland, be sure to check out the stuido’s website, graceyogaonhighland.com, or follow along on Instagram here.