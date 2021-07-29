10 questions with the candlemakers behind EJ & Co.

They say you can never have too much of a good thing. And when considering candles, we find this adage to be particularly true. As any candle connoisseur would know, each candle offers a unique sensory experience—from its scent to the physical design.

Using robust, one-of-a-kind scents, sisters Jamie and Jodie Green c0-founded EJ & Co., a luxury candle company based right here in Baton Rouge. We recently spoke to Jodie to discover how she and her sister spread their light through their very own candle line.

1. What inspired you to start EJ & Co.?

The inspiration behind EJ & Co. is quite simple. My sister stayed with me for a summer, which resulted in us having a lot of free time on our hands. We decided to find a hobby. It started out with us just gifting candles to various friends and family members, but eventually the demand became more than we anticipated, and EJ & Co. was born.

2. When did EJ & Co. launch and how has it grown or changed since then?

We officially launched EJ & Co. in August of 2015. We have grown so much in just six years. We have moved from making candles in our apartment to our very own workshop on Jefferson Highway. Also, we have expanded on many of our year-round collections such as our Lightkeeper Collection. Last but certainly not least, we have started developing products such as our “Add Your Light” T-shirts for the lifestyle collection.

3. Where do you seek inspiration for your candles?

It’s simple. The inspiration for our candles comes from our mission of adding light to the world.

4. Do you have a favorite candle or scent?

It’s hard to say because we have so many! If I had to chose one, it would definitely be “You Are Enough” from our Lightkeeper Collection. It is a subtle-but-strong scent that smells like a relaxing day at the spa.

5. How does EJ & Co. stand out?

EJ & Co. is luxury candles with a minimalist design that will enhance any house décor with bold and unique scents, while also being aesthetically pleasing.

6. What are some of your best-selling products right now?

Hands down, “Egyptian Amber” is our No. 1 seller by far! It is a very earthly fragrance that has lots of herbal blends such as sandalwood, plus notes of jasmine and lavender.

7. Where can people find your candles?

Our candles can be found online at ejcandles.com. We also have a workspace located in N The Art Space where customers can schedule a time to come and shop.

8. What is one thing you would like people to know about EJ & Co. that they might not be aware of?

There are two things that people typically don’t know. First, that we are actually real-life sisters. Second, many people think that our candle lines are fast and simple to create. Fun fact: it actually takes my sister and I about six months to a year to fully create and brand one of our collections.

9. What does a typical day look like for you?

A typical day at EJ & Co. starts with the administrative side. We send out emails to potential vendors and discuss any customer issues or concerns that may have occurred. Also, we lay out out all of the posts for all social media platforms for the week. Our customer engagement through our social media is important because it is our way to share our passion and knowledge for candles with our “Lightkeepers.” Once business is done, the real fun begins. Our favorite part of day is when we get to play in the workshop! There, we make candles while constantly perfecting our formula. We also test candles for proper burn times and pooling, developing scents and always designing new looks for our brand.

10. What can we expect to see in the future for EJ & Co.?

A true expansion of our lifestyle collection, which currently only has our “Add Your Light” T-shirt. We hope to eventually add mugs, journals, decorative pins and other items, so that you can be a Lightkeeper 24 hours a day, seven days a week.